Mineral Ridge’s Miller commits to college

Randall Miller recorded 170 tackles and 13 interceptions over last three seasons

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge senior Randall Miller will continue his academic and athletic career at Thiel College.

The Rams standout football player was a four-year MVAC scholar-athlete. Miller was First Team All-County the past three years and First Team All-Conference this past season.

During the past three seasons, Miller recorded 170 tackles, 13 interceptions and 21 touchdowns. He was also named Honorable Mention for Northeast Ohio.

Thiel is a Division III college football program. The Tomcats compete in the President’s Athletic Conference.

