Mineral Ridge wideout commits to college

WEATHERFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge senior Jalen Royal-Eiland will continue his academic and athletic career at Walsh University.

The Rams wide receiver / defensive back recorded 32 tackles in just 9 games this past season. He also finished with 4 interceptions, 3 tackles-for-loss and 3 defensive touchdowns.

Royal-Eiland caught 38 passes for 486 yards and 6 touchdowns on offense.

Walsh University is a Division II football program that finished (3-8) overall in 2019. The Cavaliers were also (2-5) in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.