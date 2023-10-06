NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kaesen Kosek scored two first half touchdowns and the Springfield Tigers continued their unbeaten run in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier Friday night with a 23-10 victory over Mineral Ridge.

Kosek two rushing touchdowns for the Tigers in the first half gave Springfield a 14-0 lead heading into the locker room.

The Tigers held a 14-3 lead early in the fourth quarter when Kolten Ruark‘s touchdown run extended the lead to 20-3.

Brady Balestrino scored the lone Rams’ touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Mineral Ridge (5-3) will visit Western Reserve next week. Springfield (6-2) will travel to McDonald.