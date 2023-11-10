SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – #10 Mineral Ridge (8-4) takes on #3 Mogadore (10-2) in the Division VI, Region 21 Playoffs Friday night. Mineral Ridge upset #2 Rootstown last week.

Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, Owen Shingledecker connected with Ian Erb to get the Rams on the board and tie the game at 7-7.

The Rams would trail the Wildcats 13-7 at the half.

The winner will advance to play the winner of #5 Cuyahoga Heights vs. #1 Kirtland.