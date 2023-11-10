SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – #10 Mineral Ridge (8-4) takes on #3 Mogadore (10-2) in the Division VI, Region 21 Playoffs Friday night. Mineral Ridge upset #2 Rootstown last week.
Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, Owen Shingledecker connected with Ian Erb to get the Rams on the board and tie the game at 7-7.
The Rams would trail the Wildcats 13-7 at the half.
Mineral Ridge currently trails 13-7 at halftime as of the last update.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
The winner will advance to play the winner of #5 Cuyahoga Heights vs. #1 Kirtland.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.