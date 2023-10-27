NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier rivals face off for the second time this season in the first round of the Division VI, Region 21 Playoffs Friday night as #10 Mineral Ridge (6-4) visits #7 Jackson-Milton (7-3).
The Rams have jumped out to a quick lead in this one.
Ian Erb has scored three touchdowns in the first half, two on the ground and one receiving to give the Rams a 28-0 first half lead.
Jacob Russell has also found the endzone for the Rams.
The two teams met in September and Samuel Conn hit a game-winning field goal as time expired to give Jackson-Milton a three point win.
The winner will advance to play the winner of #15 Southeast vs. #2 Rootstown.
