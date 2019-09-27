Mineral Ridge volleyball takes over 1st place in MVAC race

The Rams swept Western Reserve in straight sets Thursday and now have the inside track in the conference race.

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge volleyball team defeated Western Reserve in straight sets Thursday at Mineral Ridge High School.

With the win, (25-19, 25-23, 25-20) the Rams move into first place in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference and now have the inside track for the league title. The Rams are currently in a tight race with Springfield, Western Reserve, and Waterloo at the top.

Kate Lesko led the charge with 14 kills and 18 digs, while Pryce Allen had 16 digs and 11 kills. Danielle Aulet recorded 27 assists for the Rams and Riley Ladd had 4 aces.

With the victory, the Lady Rams improved to 16-1 and 10-1 in conference play.

Danielle Vuletich led Western Reserve with 6 blocks and 7 kills, while Laura Sigworth had 7 kills, 16 digs, and 8 assists, and Gracie Baranowski finished with 13 digs.