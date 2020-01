Fran Kesner led the Lady Rams with 15 points

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Fran Kesner led the Lady Rams in scoring with 15 points as Mineral Ridge tops Lowellville, 33-23, to take the season series. Danielle Aulet tallied 6 points as well.

Samantha Kelly and Francesca Lellio paced Lowellville with 7 and 6 points respectively. Next up for the Lady Rockets is a matchup with Waterloo on the road.

Ridge (5-8) returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Badger.