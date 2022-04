ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge improves to 5-0 (4-0 in MVAC Scarlet Tier) after registering a 4-1 victory over Waterloo.

The Rams’ senior pitcher Mark Bunch threw a complete game, two-hitter while striking out nine batters.

Ty Tamburro drove in three runs for the victorious Rams.

So far this season, Ridge has outscored the opposition by a combined 47-12.

Tomorrow, the two teams will meet again, this time at Mineral Ridge at 5 p.m.