MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge downed McDonald, 70-34, to stay perfect at 6-0.

The Lady Rams scored 35 points in each half.

Ava Hulett registered a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) while Sullivan Sandy added 15 and Gianna Gilbert and Kelcee Dye each scored 10 for the Lady Rams.

Ridge will play at Chaney on Thursday.

For McDonald, Ava Carkido and Lily Merolillo both led the team with 7 points apiece.

This Thursday, the Blue Devils will host Sebring.