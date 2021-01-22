Mineral Ridge snaps losing streak; Royal-Eiland and Weiss each score 16

The Rams featured five players who scored double-digits

Mineral Ridge Rams, high school basketball

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge snapped their three-game losing skid with a 76-65 win over Western Reserve Friday night.

The Rams outscored Reserve 68-54 over the game’s last three quarters.

Jalen Royal-Eiland and Triston Weiss each scored 16 for Ridge. Jake Sylak added 14. Austin Governor and Zack James both closed out their nights with 10 points apiece.

Western Reserve connected on 10 three-pointers as a team. David Ashburn sank five of his own and finished with 17. Noah Klasic went over 20 points for his fifth time in the past eight games. He took game-high honors of 22 points. Ryan Gordon had 14.

Mineral Ridge (3-6) and Western Reserve (4-8) will meet next Friday in Berlin Center.

MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings
Waterloo – 6-0 (7-1)
McDonald – 5-0 (11-0)
Springfield – 7-1 (10-3)
Jackson-Milton – 5-5 (7-7)
Mineral Ridge – 3-4 (3-6)
Lowellville – 3-5 (8-5)
Western Reserve – 1-6 (4-8)
Sebring – 0-9 (3-12)

