COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior Branden Testa set a new school record for most goals in a single game as Mineral Ridge topped Heartland Christian 9-1 in boys soccer action on Tuesday night.

Testa finished with seven goals in the win for the Rams.

Fellow Seniors Emma Prusky and Landon Pal also scored goals for Mineral Ridge.

Pal also added three assists, while Testa and Dominic Gutierrez also tallied one assist apiece.

Mineral Ridge Senior goalkeeper Zach Mowery finished with four saves in the win for the Rams.