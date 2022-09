MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge soccer standout Nate Colburn broke the school record for most goals in a game in the Rams’ 10-0 win over Campbell Memorial on Monday night.

Colburn piled up six goals and an assist in the victory.

Donny Ladd, Clayton Butler, Landon Pal and Branden Testa each tallied a goal for Mineral Ridge.

With the win, Mineral Ridge improves to 3-2 overall on the season. The Rams return to action on Wednesday on the road at Waterloo.