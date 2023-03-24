MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge football team will send two players to the college level this fall.

Quarterback Triston Valley will continue his academic and athletic career at Baldwin Wallace University and offensive lineman Ben Collins is headed to Thiel College.

Both players made their commitment official during a signing ceremony on Thursday.

Valley accounted for over 2,000 total yards this past season. The Rams quarterback completed 60% of his passes and finished with 1,200 yards passing, 804 yards rushing and 20 total touchdowns. As a punter, he averaged 45.7 yards per kick, placing 12 of his 20 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Collins was a three-year starter on the offensive line, and hasn’t missed a snap in three varsity seasons. The Ram’s team captain graded out at 92% during his senior season, and averaged an 89% grade throughout his high school career.