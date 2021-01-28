Mineral Ridge running back headed to the college level

Shakir Perkins led the Rams with over 1,100 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns last season

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge senior Shakir Perkins will continue his academic and athletic career at Baldwin Wallace University.

The Rams running back made the announcement on social media:

Perkins finished the 2020 season with 159 carries for 1,109 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also recorded 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 3 sacks on defense.

Baldwin Wallce is a Division III member of the Ohio Athletic Conference. The Yellow Jackets finished 7-3 last season.