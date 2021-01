Nathan Kurjan will continue his career at Lake Erie College running both cross country and track and field

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge senior cross country and track and field standout Nathan Kurjan will continue his athletic and academic career at Lake Erie College.

Kurjan will run in both sports at the college level.

He was a cross country Regional qualifier both in 2019 and 2020 for the Rams.

In his senior year, Kurjan was a 1st-team all-MVAC selection and finished Top 25 in Trumbull County.