WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge Rams are moving on to the 2nd round of the playoffs after a 40-8 win over Wellington Saturday night.

Ridge got out to an early lead and never looked back, taking a 20-0 advantage into halftime.

They would extend the lead to 26-0 after a Shakir Perkins touchdown in the 4th quarter.

Mineral Ridge advances to play 3-seeded Norwayne next Saturday night at 7PM.

The Rams improve to 4-3 on the year.