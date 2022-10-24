MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Sustained success has alluded the Mineral Ridge football program for years now.

“We’re trying to build a program here and we took one step closer to becoming a program this season, and you know it’s not over yet,” said Rams Head Coach Brian Shaner.

The Rams realize the opportunity in front of them, a team that saw their best start since 2005, now doesn’t want to see the end.

“Not a lot of teams get the opportunity to make it past Week 10. Everybody loves practicing, no one wants the season, and so we’re going to keep going until we physically can’t anymore,” said Mineral Ridge senior Mason Miller.

“We’re more ready than I think we’ve ever been and we’re going to play a different notch than we have all year,” said Mineral Ridge senior Triston Valley.

This season is already one to remember, that including taking down rival McDonald for the first time in nine seasons. But now, Coach Shaner’s focus is not seeing that third loss.

“We don’t want to lose those two games and we don’t want to lose this one, so we approach it every day to get better,” Shaner said. “Our guys, they do their all in, they buy in, they approach this as a normal game and our kind of saying is we take care of us, we like us on Friday nights.”

The good news, the Rams are a perfect 6-0 on the road this season as they gear up for the biggest road test of the season in Round 1 of the playoffs traveling to Canton Central Catholic.

“We really want to win. I just can’t, I can’t really put it in words how much we want to win this week because we want to keep going. We don’t want to stop, plus, it’s my senior year, so I don’t want it to be over, you know?” Valley said.

The Ridge football team is making plans for Week 11 and beyond.