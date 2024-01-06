BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – In an overtime thriller, Mineral Ridge outlasted Western Reserve 62-54 to pick up win number 10 on the season.

It was back-and-forth from the jump, with Western Reserve taking a two-point lead after the 1st quarter and Mineral Ridge leading by two at halftime.

Then the Rams would extend the lead to just four points entering the final frame before a 12-4 Blue Devils run flipped the momentum and got Reserve back in the game before heading to overtime tied at 47.

In the extra period, the excitement continued with six total lead changes before Ridge’s Sam Aulet hit a 3-pointer to take the 56-54 lead, followed by a steal and bucket on the Reserve inbound by Ava Hulett to ice the game for the Rams.

Ridge was led in scoring by Hulett with a game-high 15 points, Sullivan Sandy with 14 and Aulet with 13 of her own.

With the win, Mineral Ridge improves to 10-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play and will travel to take on Jackson-Milton on Jan. 8 in another MVAC Scarlet tilt.

For Reserve, they were paced by Angelina Cappabianca with 13 points and Alyvia Hughes pitching in 10 points.

Western Reserve is 6-4 overall and 3-2 in MVAC play after having a five-game win streak snapped, they travel to Lowellville on Jan. 8.