Mineral Ridge opens season with big win

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ridge is set to play host to Jackson-Milton next

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge opened the Gary Pugh-era with a 94-36 win over Maplewood. Austin Governor led the way with 23 points while Miles Culp added 12 and Kody Zupko and Jalen Royal-Eiland each had 11 for the victorious Rams.

Maplewood drops to 0-3 following tonight’s setback. Logan Burggraf scored 15 and Connor Steffens and Bryson Himes each tallied 7 points. The Rockets will meet Lordstown at home on Tuesday.

The Rams (1-0) will welcome Jackson-Milton on Tuesday as well as they begin the MVAC schedule.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com