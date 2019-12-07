Mineral Ridge opens season with big win

Ridge is set to play host to Jackson-Milton next

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge opened the Gary Pugh-era with a 94-36 win over Maplewood. Austin Governor led the way with 23 points while Miles Culp added 12 and Kody Zupko and Jalen Royal-Eiland each had 11 for the victorious Rams.

Maplewood drops to 0-3 following tonight’s setback. Logan Burggraf scored 15 and Connor Steffens and Bryson Himes each tallied 7 points. The Rockets will meet Lordstown at home on Tuesday.

The Rams (1-0) will welcome Jackson-Milton on Tuesday as well as they begin the MVAC schedule.