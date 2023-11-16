YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge senior Zack Stacy has won “The Beast: Lineman of the Year” award.

The Ram’s captain was presented the trophy by Matt Emch from Western Reserve Radio and CityView Sports Cast.

Stacy is a four-year letterman and three-year starter for Mineral Ridge. He graded out at 92% this season, and finished with 35 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss and 3 sacks. Stacy helped lead the Rams to 8 wins this season, including two in the playoffs, and has not missed a game in four years.

Previous winners of the “The Beast Lineman of the Year” award include Girard’s Jack DelGarbino, Warren JFK’s Earl Hill and Ursuline’s Ryan Pegues.