YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge improves to 7-0 following their 73-47 win at Chaney.

The Lady Rams were led by Ava Hulet (17 points, 8 steals), Gianna Gilbert (16 points), Sullivan Sandy (16 points) and Sam Aulett (11 points). Kelcee Dye also added 8 points and 6 caroms.

For the season, Mineral Ridge is averaging 62 points per game and have scored 73 points this week in their two games against McDonald and Chaney.

Ridge will play host to Lowellville on Monday.

For the Cowgirls, Alyssa Brown scored a game-high 26 points while hauling down five rebounds and finishing with five steals. Jaziya Anderson Burley also tallied 9 points.

Chaney (4-3) will play Valley Christian at home next Thursday.