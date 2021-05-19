Mineral Ridge hires new girls basketball coach

Mineral Ridge has officially hired Amy Harrison as the Rams' new girls' basketball coach.

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge has officially hired Amy Harrison as the Rams’ new girls’ basketball coach.

Harrison was approved by the Weathersfield Local School District Board of Education on Wednesday night.

She is a graduate of Mineral Ridge, and was previously the Rams’ leading scorer with 1,311 points from 1993-1996. She was passed in the record book by Alexa Harkins in 2020.

Last year, Harrison coached volleyball at McDonald High School. She replaces Matt Cluse who previously served as head coach of the Mineral Ridge girls’ program.