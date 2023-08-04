MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Rams volleyball schedule is below:

Schedule

Aug. 22 – Western Reserve

Aug. 24 – Jackson-Milton

Aug. 26 – at Smithville

Aug. 29 – at Waterloo

Aug. 30 – at Canfield

Aug. 31 – at Sebring

Sept. 5 – at Lowellville

Sept. 6 – at Girard

Sept. 7 – McDonald

Sept. 11 – Fitch

Sept. 12 – at Springfield

Sept. 14 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 16 – West Branch

Sept. 18 – Crestview

Sept. 19 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 21 – Waterloo

Sept. 23 – at Orange

Sept. 26 – Sebring

Sept. 27 – Lowellville

Oct. 3 – at McDonald

Oct. 5 – Springfield

Oct. 9 – Lakeview

Mineral Ridge High School

Nickname: The Rams

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, Ohio 44440

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the MRHS volleyball schedule please contact support.