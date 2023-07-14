MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Rams’ boys’ soccer schedule is below:
2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 21 – Columbiana
• Aug. 23 – at Heartland Christian
• Aug. 24 – Jackson-Milton
• Aug. 28 – Badger
• Aug. 30 – at Garrettsville Garfield
• Sept. 6 – at Campbell Memorial
• Sept. 11 – Waterloo
• Sept. 13 – at Jackson-Milton
• Sept. 18 – Liberty
• Sept. 20 – Crestview
• Sept. 21 – at West Branch
• Sept. 25 – Lordstown
• Sept. 27 – LaBrae
• Oct. 2 – at Champion
• Oct. 4 – Brookfield
• Oct. 9 – at Newton Falls
• Oct. 11 – at Lordstown
Mineral Ridge High School
Nickname: The Rams
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, Ohio 44440
Stadium location: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, Ohio 44440
