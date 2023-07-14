MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Rams’ boys’ soccer schedule is below:

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 21 – Columbiana

• Aug. 23 – at Heartland Christian

• Aug. 24 – Jackson-Milton

• Aug. 28 – Badger

• Aug. 30 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 6 – at Campbell Memorial

• Sept. 11 – Waterloo

• Sept. 13 – at Jackson-Milton

• Sept. 18 – Liberty

• Sept. 20 – Crestview

• Sept. 21 – at West Branch

• Sept. 25 – Lordstown

• Sept. 27 – LaBrae

• Oct. 2 – at Champion

• Oct. 4 – Brookfield

• Oct. 9 – at Newton Falls

• Oct. 11 – at Lordstown

Mineral Ridge High School

Nickname: The Rams

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, Ohio 44440

Stadium location: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, Ohio 44440

