Mineral Ridge High School Basketball Schedules

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Mineral Ridge High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Garfield

Dec. 3 – LaBrae

Dec. 4 – at Brookfield

Dec. 14 – at McDonald

Dec. 17 – Springfield

Dec. 21 – Western Reserve

Dec. 28 – Niles

Jan. 4 – Sebring

Jan. 7 – Waterloo

Jan. 11 – at Lowellville

Jan. 14 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 18 – at Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 21 – McDonald

Jan. 25 – at Springfield

Jan. 28 – at Western Reserve

Feb. 1 – at Sebring

Feb. 4 – at Waterloo

Feb. 5 – Heartland Christian

Feb. 8 – Lowellville

Feb. 11 – at Jackson-Milton

Feb. 15 – at Campbell Memorial

Feb. 18 – at Newton Falls

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Newton Falls

Nov. 29 – Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 2 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 9 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 13 – at McDonald

Dec. 16 – at Springfield

Dec. 20 – Western Reserve

Dec. 23 – at Hubbard

Dec. 27 – at LaBrae

Dec. 29 – at Niles

Jan. 3 – Sebring

Jan. 6 – at Waterloo

Jan. 10 – at Lowellville

Jan. 13 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 17 – Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 20 – McDonald

Jan. 24 – at Springfield

Jan. 27 – at Western Reserve

Jan. 31 – at Sebring

Feb. 3 – Waterloo

Feb. 5 – Heartland Christian

Feb. 7 – Lowellville

Mineral Ridge High School

Nickname: The Rams

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440

For more information, visit the Weathersfield School website