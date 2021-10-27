Mineral Ridge High School Basketball Schedules

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Mineral Ridge High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 – at Garfield
Dec. 3 – LaBrae
Dec. 4 – at Brookfield
Dec. 14 – at McDonald
Dec. 17 – Springfield
Dec. 21 – Western Reserve
Dec. 28 – Niles
Jan. 4 – Sebring
Jan. 7 – Waterloo
Jan. 11 – at Lowellville
Jan. 14 – Jackson-Milton
Jan. 18 – at Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 21 – McDonald
Jan. 25 – at Springfield
Jan. 28 – at Western Reserve
Feb. 1 – at Sebring
Feb. 4 – at Waterloo
Feb. 5 – Heartland Christian
Feb. 8 – Lowellville
Feb. 11 – at Jackson-Milton
Feb. 15 – at Campbell Memorial
Feb. 18 – at Newton Falls
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 22 – at Newton Falls
Nov. 29 – Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 2 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 9 – at Jackson-Milton
Dec. 13 – at McDonald
Dec. 16 – at Springfield
Dec. 20 – Western Reserve
Dec. 23 – at Hubbard
Dec. 27 – at LaBrae
Dec. 29 – at Niles
Jan. 3 – Sebring
Jan. 6 – at Waterloo
Jan. 10 – at Lowellville
Jan. 13 – Jackson-Milton
Jan. 17 – Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 20 – McDonald
Jan. 24 – at Springfield
Jan. 27 – at Western Reserve
Jan. 31 – at Sebring
Feb. 3 – Waterloo
Feb. 5 – Heartland Christian
Feb. 7 – Lowellville
Mineral Ridge High School
Nickname: The Rams
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440
