Mineral Ridge Golf sets school record at Moransky Invitational

Mineral Ridge finished with a 335, which is a new school record

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge golf team captured the win at the Mineral Ridge William Moransky Golf Invitational at Salem Hills Golf Course.

The Rams defeated defending champion Columbiana 335-353. The 335 is a new school record for the Rams for low score by a team.

Leading the way for the Rams were junior Jake Sylak, who shot a 72 (35-37), junior Anthony Ragazzine, who shot an 84 (39-45), senior Antonio LaMonica, who finished with an 89 (45-44) and senior Dylan Mazzupappa, who scored a 90 (43-47).

Sylak also took the first place in the individual score with his 72.

Columbiana finished second and was led by junior Tyler Andersen, the second-place individual scorer, who scored a 73 (37-36).

Jackson Milton and Waterloo tied for third place with a 368.

Fifth-place finisher Kent Gross, of Jackson Milton, finished with a 77 (36-41).

Also finishing in the top five in individual scores was McDonald sophomore Michael Porter with a 76 (37-39).