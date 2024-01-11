MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge girls basketball team improves its overall record to 12-1 following their 63-19 over Sebring.

Freshman Sullivan Sandy finished with a game-high 14 points as Ava Hulett had 10 points and 8 rebounds. Lily Merolillo added 8 points along with 3 steals for Ridge. Sam Aulet also tallied 7 points and hauled down 8 boards.

Seeking their 5th straight win, the Lady Rams will meet Columbiana on Saturday.

Sebring dropped to 3-9 overall. The Trojans will travel to Leetonia on Saturday.