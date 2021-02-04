Mineral Ridge girls notch 1st win, topping Sebring

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge girls jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter as they cruised to a 49-33 league win over Sebring.

Courtney Boyer led the Lady Rams with 13 points. Candice Miller connected on three three-pointers to finish with nine points. Rosie Nolder also closed out her night with nine points.

Ridge (1-12) is set to welcome Lowellville on Saturday.

For Sebring, Devyn Reggi led all scorers with 17 points as she made six shots from long-distance.

The Lady Trojans are scheduled to host Springfield on Thursday.