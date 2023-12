MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge impresses again in their 63-44 victory over Lowellville.

The Lady Rams (8-0) were led by four double-digit scorers – Ava Hulett (14), Sullivan Sandy (12), Norah Schneider (11) and Lily Merolillo (10). Hulett also pulled down 9 boards and closed out her night with 7 steals.

Ridge will welcome Springfield on Thursday.

Lowellville (2-5) will close out their three-game road swing on Thursday when they’ll travel to North Jackson to face the Blue Jays.