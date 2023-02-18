MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 49-25 Mineral Ridge win over East Palestine, the Rams are headed to the district finals.

The Rams were led by Ava Hulett with a game-high 15 points in the win. Sam Aulet was close behind with 14 points and Olivia Booth added 11.

For East Palestine, Leila Martin and Gabby Andre both finished with a team-high 6 points as the Bulldogs cap off the season with a record of 13-8.

Mineral Ridge improves to 13-10 after avenging its early season loss to East Palestine and will play in the district semifinal coming up on Feb. 22.