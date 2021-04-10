Miller’s grand slam highlights Hickory softball win at Grove City

Hallie Miller hit her second home run of the year

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory’s softball team improves to 5-0 after a 16-4 win at Grove City.

Freshman Hallie Miller’s grand slam highlighted the win. Ella Holland finished 3 for 4 with 4 runs scored and 3 RBIs while hitting her second home run of the season.

Kendra Koerth was a perfect 3 for 3 batting Saturday for Hickory.

The Hornets will play at Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday.

Grove City drops to 3-2 as their three-game win streak was snapped.

On Monday, the Eagles will welcome Slippery Rock.

