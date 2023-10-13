NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – After last week’s thrilling double overtime victory against General McLane (49-42), Wilmington evened its record at 4-4 following its 55-20 win over Slippery Rock.

Wilmington’s workhorse Ben Miller scored five touchdowns and went over the 300-rushing yard mark. Tyler Mikulin also rumbled for a pair of scores while topping the 100-yard plateau on the ground.

Wilmington outscored Slippery Rock, 42-0, in the second half.

The Greyhounds have defeated the Rockets in nine of their last 11 meetings.

Slippery Rock (1-7) has fallen in each of their past five consecutive games. The Rockets led at halftime, 20-13, following two touchdown passes by Eli Anderson and a 59-yard six-point score No. 16.

Next week, the Rockets will welcome Farrell on Saturday for senior night. Wilmington will travel to Forker Field to take on Grove City next Friday.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.

You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.