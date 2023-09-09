NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Wilmington senior Ben Miller scored four touchdowns for the Greyhounds in the 48-14 win over Mercer.

View extended highlights from the game above.

Miller, who rushed for 223 yards in the WKBN Game of the Week against Sharpsville, had another huge night, rushing for three scores and returning a kick to finish with four total touchdowns.

In the first half Mercer running back, Parker Puskar, punched one in by the goal line.

Wilmington tight end, Jamie Miller, fumbles on the goal line in the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Jamie Miller, runs in a touchdown from the 10 yard line.

Wilmington improves to 2-1. They will play Hickory next on Sept. 15.

Mercer drops to 1-2. They play Saegertown on Sept. 15.