YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were more than a few milestone moments last week on the high school hardwood from some of the area’s top players.

Howland’s Alyssa Pompelia reached 1,000 career points with a win at Canfield Wednesday night. Kennedy Catholic’s Bellah Dinardo reached the same milestone the very next day when the Eagles knocked off Farrell.

Campbell’s Kevin Moore finished with a game-high 24 points in their win over Liberty on Tuesday, Springfield’s Alex Rothwell had 24 of his own against McDonald on Friday and Bristol’s Belle Zirzow became the Panthers’ all-time leading scorer with a 29-point performance on Saturday.

Our Player of the Game from last Friday was Girard’s Thomas Cardiero. He had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a nail-biting win over Struthers in our WKBN Game of the Week.