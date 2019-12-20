Milestone moment: Western Reserve’s Danielle Vuletich nets 1,000th career point

Western Reserve Junior Danielle Vuletich scored her 1,000th career point in the Blue Devils’ 56-42 win over Springfield.

Western Reserve Junior Danielle Vuletich scored her 1,000th career point in the Blue Devils' 56-42 win over Springfield.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Junior Danielle Vuletich scored her 1,000th career point in the Blue Devils’ 56-42 win over Springfield Thursday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

The Robert Morris commit tallied 18 points and 7 rebounds in the victory.

Olivia Pater also finished with 18 points, and also added 4 steals for Reserve. Alyssa Serensky likewise reached double-figures with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Springfield was led by Kaila LaMorticella who scored a team-high 14 points. Kylee Kosek added 13 points in the setback.

Western Reserve improves to 8-1 overall, and 5-0 in MVAC action. The Blue Devils return to action on December 30 on the road at Lisbon.