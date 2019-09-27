COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK Senior Caitlyn Condoleon reached a career milestone in a 6-0 win over Columbiana Thursday afternoon.
Condoleon notched her 100th career goal in the victory. She finished with a pair of goals in the win, and now has 101 for her career.
A multi-sport standout, Condoleon previously scored her 1,000th career point in basketball.
Alissa Scattino led the way with a hat trick for the Eagles. Myriah Merten added a goal of her own in the win for Kennedy.
Milestone moment: Warren JFK’s Caitlyn Condoleon tallies 100th career goal in win over Columbiana
Warren JFK Senior Caitlyn Condoleon reached a career milestone in a 7-0 win over Columbiana Thursday afternoon
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK Senior Caitlyn Condoleon reached a career milestone in a 6-0 win over Columbiana Thursday afternoon.