Milestone moment: Warren JFK’s Caitlyn Condoleon tallies 100th career goal in win over Columbiana

Warren JFK Senior Caitlyn Condoleon reached a career milestone in a 7-0 win over Columbiana Thursday afternoon

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK Senior Caitlyn Condoleon reached a career milestone in a 6-0 win over Columbiana Thursday afternoon.

Condoleon notched her 100th career goal in the victory. She finished with a pair of goals in the win, and now has 101 for her career.

A multi-sport standout, Condoleon previously scored her 1,000th career point in basketball.

Alissa Scattino led the way with a hat trick for the Eagles. Myriah Merten added a goal of her own in the win for Kennedy.

