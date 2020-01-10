Live Now
Milestone moment: Leetonia girls’ basketball coach notches career win #500

John Hritz has been in the coaching ranks since 1979

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia girls’ basketball Head Coach John Hritz recorded his 500th career victory in a 67-44 victory over Wellsville Thursday night.

Hritz has been in the coaching ranks since 1979 and made stops at Struthers, Jackson-Milton, Newton Falls, Campbell and Liberty.

Ella Gregorino led the Lady Bears with 22 points on the night. Anna Buffone added 10 points in the victory, while Allison Francosky chipped in with 10 in the win.

Hunter Weekley led Wellsville with a team-high 13 points.

Leetonia improves to 6-5 overall on the season.

