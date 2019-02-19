Milestone moment for Ursuline's Harris headlines Starting Five contenders Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Salem's Sophomore sensation Kyla Jamison had a night to remember on high school basketball's biggest stage. She piled up a game-high 17 points...leading the Quakers past Columbiana in our WKBN Game of the Week.

Lakeview's AJ McLellan got it done on both ends of the floor last Friday night.. He tallied a game-high 18 points...and also came up with a huge block to seal up a victory over Girard.

Last but not least, Dayshanette Harris has re-written the record book at Ursuline. Last week at Warren Harding, the Pitt recruit amassed 28 points to became the all-time leading scorer for the Irish...with nearly 23-hundred career points.