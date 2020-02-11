Milestone moment: Canfield’s Grace Mangapora nets 1,000th point in win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s Grace Mangapora scored her 1,000th career point in the Cardinals’ 48-34 win over Louisville Monday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

She reached the milestone on a buzzer-beater in the final seconds of the second quarter.

Mangapora finished with 23 points on the night in the victory. Morgan Carey added 7 points for the Cardinals.

With the win, Canfield improves to 15-6 overall on the season. The Cardinals return to action on Thursday night at home against the rival Poland Bulldogs.

