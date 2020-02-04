Milestone Maker! Lisbon’s Liberati reaches 1,000-point club in loss to United

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon’s Maddie Liberati reached the 1,000-point club Monday night but it was United who got the last laugh getting the win 58-47.
Liberati finished with 21 points to lead the Blue Devils in the loss.
She is the fifth player is Blue Devils (girls) history to reach the 1,000-point mark and second this season.
Izzy Perez and Bryanna Vangiesen were the only other Lisbon players in double-figures with 13 and 12 respectfully.
United’s Bailey Boosz had a game-high 28 points in the win while Morgan Horvarka added 10.
Lisbon falls to 10-8 overall and 7-4 in league play.