NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine plan to attend the Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ game this weekend.

Their stop at the game on Sunday is part of a promotion effort to encourage enrollment into the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library.

Before the game, the DeWines will talk to fans about the importance of early childhood literacy at the Imagination Library enrollment table, set up by the Imagination Library’s local affiliate, the United Way of Trumbull County.



Additionally, the DeWines will participate in an Imagination Library graduation ceremony — for five-year-olds who just completed the program — on the field before the first pitch.

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library mails kids one age-appropriate book each month until their fifth birthday. All kids in Ohio are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their families, thanks to state funding and local county matching funding.

Sunday’s game starts at 1 p.m. at Eastwood Field in Niles.