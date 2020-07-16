Mid-American Conference delays the start of fall sports

The MAC has postponed the start of fall sports until Sept. 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) is the latest college conference to make changes to the fall schedule.

In the interest of health and safety of student-athletes, the MAC has postponed the start of fall sports until Sept. 3.

The schedule changes impact the start of field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s cross-country and women’s cross-country.

The decision will allow league officials some additional time to prepare for a safe return to play.

It coincides with the start of football season, allowing all competitions to begin at the same time.

Rescheduling of non-conference games will be determined by each member’s school.

The MAC and conference members continue to follow health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19 in future planning for the fall slate.