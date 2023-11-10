ROSEMONT, Illinois (WKBN) – University of Michigan Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh has been punished by the Big Ten Conference.

He will not be permitted to coach the remaining games in the 2023 regular season, effective immediately. He will, however, be permitted to coach the team during practices. He will not be permitted to be present at the game venue on game day.

The punishment stems from the football program being found in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition.

Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

The Big Ten Conference says it will have no additional comment at this time.