ATLANTA, Ga. (WKBN) – The Atlanta Falcons announced on Tuesday night that they have completed a head coaching interview with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh.

It is the second interview with an NFL team for Harbaugh this week. He previously met with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Just last week, Harbaugh led Michigan to its first national title since 1997.

Harbaugh is weighing his options of whether to return to the NFL, or remain at Michigan.

He previously served as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2010-14), amassing a record of 44-19-1 in four seasons. He took San Francisco to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season.

In nine seasons heading up the Wolverines’ program, the 60-year-old Harbaugh has posted a record of 89-25 record in nine seasons at Michigan.