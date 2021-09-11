Michigan State builds big first half lead on YSU

EAST LANSING, Michigan (WKBN) – Michigan State has over 400 yards of total offense in the first two quarters, and leads YSU 35-7 at halftime.

The Spartans started the scoring in the 1st quarter when quarterback Payton Thorne connected with Jayden Reed for a 75-yard touchdown.

Thorne scored again in first quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-0.

Thorne and Reed would connect again the in 2nd quarter on an 85-yard touchdown pass.

Michigan State extended their lead to 28-0 after a 20-yard touchdown pass Elijah Collins.

YSU found the endzone later in the 2nd quarter. Quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw scored on a 6-yard touchdown run.

Michigan State leads at halftime 35-7 following a 6-yard touchdown run from Kenneth Walker III.

Today marked Youngstown State’s 3rd trip to Michigan State, but their first since 2013.



The Penguins will have a week off after the game, and return action on September 25th. They host Western Illinois at 6pm at Stambaugh Stadium.