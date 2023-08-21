ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WKBN) – University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh will miss the first three games of the regular season as part of self-imposed penalties for NCAA recruiting infractions.

The suspension was announced on Monday.

Harbaugh is slated to miss home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. However, he will be permitted to coach the team during the week, as per NCAA rules.

“While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today’s announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We will continue to support coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA’s guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved.”

According to a release from the school, interim coaching appointments for the three games would be announced at a later date.

Michigan self-imposing a penalty does not end the case. It may still need to go before the committee on infractions before a ruling is handed down.