WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – For the past four decades, Wellsville head volleyball coach Dan McKinstry has paced the sidelines.
He started coaching back in 1978 at East Palestine, before joining the Wellsville Tigers, where he’s been for the past 23 years.
McKinstry is currently 2nd all-time in the state of Ohio with 746 wins and counting.
In fact, just two weeks ago, he coached his 1,000th career game.
Sports Team 27 recently got a special inside look at the Ohio coaching legend with Dan McKinstry, Mic’d Up.
Mic’d Up: Wellsville volleyball coach Dan McKinstry
The coaching legend recently coached his 1,000th career game and is second all-time in the state of Ohio in career wins.
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – For the past four decades, Wellsville head volleyball coach Dan McKinstry has paced the sidelines.