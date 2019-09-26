Mic’d Up: Wellsville volleyball coach Dan McKinstry

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) - The Cleveland Indians entered Thursday night with just four games left on the regular season schedule.

With the Minnesota Twins clinching the American League Central Division Title on Wednesday evening, the Tribe is battling with the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays for one of two Wild Card spots in the American League.

Watch the video for a complete rundown of the wide array of potential playoff scenarios facing the Indians, as the push towards October baseball continues in Cleveland.