Miami newspaper confirms Dolphins hire of Struthers coach

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Miami Herald confirmed late Monday that the Miami Dolphins is hiring the head football coach at Struthers High School.

The newspaper first reported the Dophins’ interest in Curt Kuntz Monday afternoon and then reported later that a club source told them Kuntz is going to be hired.

Kuntz resigned his position as head football coach at Struthers Monday.

Kuntz had been the head coach at Struthers since 2012. The Wildcats have won 53 games and a conference championship, as well as made the playoffs four times under Kuntz.

Struthers is currently accepting applications for its head coaching job. Candidates can send their resume and cover letter to the superintendent at 99 Euclid Ave., Struthers, OH 44471.