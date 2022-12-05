YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine girls edged Valley Christian, 35-32, to even their record at 2-2.

Mia Lee scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Number 5 closed out the game by scoring 16 of her 21 in the second half. Leila Martin added 6 points.

The Bulldogs return home on Thursday against Leetonia.

Valley Christian was led by DiAndra Tensley’s 10 points. Sam Newkirk compiled 9 points while Ashley Gonzalez tallied 8 points.

The Eagles will square off against Lisbon on Thursday.