Metzka scores 24; Struthers remains undefeated

Trey Metzka scored 15 in the second half

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Trey Metzka leads Struthers past Lakeview, 62-53. Metzka scored a game-high 24 points including a pair of 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter. Aidan Slocum added 13 points for the Wildcats.

Struthers only led at the half, 26-23. The Cats outscored the Bulldogs, 36-30, in the second half.

The Wildcats remain unbeaten at 11-0.

Struthers is set to have a busy week as they’ll play Villa Angela on Monday, Girard on Tuesday and Jefferson on Friday.

Lakeview featured three double-digit scorers in Brendon Kilpatrick (17), Ryan Carnahan (15) and Nate Fox (11).

Next up for the Bulldogs (2-2) is back-to-back games against Niles. First, they’re scheduled to play host to the Red Dragons at home on Tuesday before traveling to Niles on Friday.